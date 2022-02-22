Vote for Erie Maritime Museum to become one of America’s Top 10 History Museums

The Erie Maritime Museum is in the running to be one of America’s Top 10 History Museums.

The Maritime Museum is up against 20 museums across the nation from Hawaii to New England. The museum currently sits in the 7th position and is looking to hold its place or move up on the list.

A high ranking of the museum will contribute even more to Erie’s Bayfront in the tourism industry.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Between Presque Isle, our other museum partners here in town, the Erie Maritime Museum and the Brig Niagara, we do drive quite a bit of business not just coming through the museum, but the hotels, and the restaurants, and the night life that surrounds that whole tourism activity,” James Hall, site administrator, Erie Maritime Museum.

Click here to cast your vote.