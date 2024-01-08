(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An annual Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) program makes a comeback to highlight safe winter driving and promote student creativity around the region.

PennDOT’s statewide Paint the Plow outreach program returns this year and is ready for the public to cast their votes on their favorite art piece.

Earlier this year, PennDOT invited students in the northwest region to paint plow blades based on this year’s theme — “Seat Belts are Always in Season” — to help remind motorists that seat belts save lives and should be worn year-round.

Residents can vote for their favorite masterpiece through an online survey posted on PennDOT’s website by clicking on your county’s name within the table.

The plow photo in each district that receives the most votes between Jan. 8-5 will be deemed the “Fan Favorite.” There will also be a “Judges’ Pick” award that will be voted on by PennDOT personnel.

The winner in each category will be announced in connection with Winter Driving Safety Awareness Week from Jan. 21-27.

The following schools participated in the program:

Rocky Grove High School

Venango Catholic High School

Youngsville Middle/High School

Eisenhower Middle/High School

Commodore Perry Jr./Sr. High School

Mercer High School

West Middlesex High School

Tidioute Charter School

West Forest High School

East Forest High School

Additionally, other Paint the Plow art programs were held throughout the state, and Pennsylvanians can vote on their favorite from each participating district.