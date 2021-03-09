Vote for your hometown: Erie Philharmonic planning regional outdoor concert series

As the Erie Philharmonic awaits the return to the renovated Warner Theatre this fall, you can vote to bring the concert to your hometown.

The philharmonic has announced plans to put on outdoor concerts — ranging from family-style to full brass choir — in parks and venues across the region in June, July and August 2021.

You can vote to bring the philharmonic to your hometown by visiting eriephil.org/hometownvotes.

Votes will be collected in March and April, and the concert schedule will be released in May.

Concerts will be free and open to the public, and will follow all mandated COVID-safety restrictions in place at the time.