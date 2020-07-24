Vote Looming For Erie School District Upcoming School Year Return Plan

Local News
The upcoming school year was the subject of a special Erie School District meeting on Friday.

The meeting comes as the board decided to table a motion on approving the administration’s plan regarding options for the Fall semester.

The “re-imagining plan” gave four options from remote learning to in-school learning.

It was met with backlash from a majority of the board.

During the meeting members worked through questions and options for the school year.

On Monday the board will either vote against the plan or approve it.

