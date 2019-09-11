Voters across Commonwealth will soon be able to request absentee ballots online

Voters across the Commonwealth can soon request their absentee ballots online.

According to Governor Wolf’s Office, voters can begin requesting the ballots next Monday online.

When heading online for the application you will need your driver’s license or identification card number.

Once the online form is complete, the information is forwarded directly to the appropriate County Elections Office for processing.

However, you will still need to either mail or hand deliver the completed ballot to your County Election Office by November 1.