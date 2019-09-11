Breaking News
JET 24/FOX 66 again on low power as tower work resumes

Voters across Commonwealth will soon be able to request absentee ballots online

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Voters across the Commonwealth can soon request their absentee ballots online.

According to Governor Wolf’s Office, voters can begin requesting the ballots next Monday online.

When heading online for the application you will need your driver’s license or identification card number.

Once the online form is complete, the information is forwarded directly to the appropriate County Elections Office for processing.

However, you will still need to either mail or hand deliver the completed ballot to your County Election Office by November 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar