Voters hear from Erie School Board candidates at forum

Members of the Erie community getting the opportunity to hear from Erie School Board candidates.

A coalition of organizations coming together Wednesday night to hold a candidates forum at East Middle School. Members from several organizations in the coalition submitting questions to the school board candidates. Voters in attendance were also able to ask the candidates questions as well. Gary Horton says “we encourage that people come out and ask questions to the people who are going to be making the decisions that affect our children’s lives into the future.”

Two more candidate forums are scheduled for this month.

