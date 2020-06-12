Votes continue to be counted following 2020 primary election

The Erie County Office of Elections is continue to record votes following the 2020 primary election, with the hopes of having final results Friday evening.

According to the Erie County Elections Office, The new voting machines went well. They add that their office has received a lot of positive feedback. The county purchased 149 scanners, one for each polling precinct.

However, the write-in reporting will take a little longer.

“The write-in process always took a little long, but it’s even taking a little longer now to get those results. Our crews are working really hard and we’re going to have those results by the end of today.” said Tonia Fernandez, Elections Supervisor.