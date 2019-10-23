Voting tips you need to know as Election Day nears

With the upcoming election inching closer, there are some things that voters need to know. For example, some people may need to bring identification to the polls.

If you’re a first time voter or voting in a new precinct, you will need to provide identification, either a photo or non-photo method. Also, if your name is not showing up in the pool book, you can request a provisional ballot where a poll worker calls the county to confirm your registration.

“We always encourage people to consider these local races, these local election years, these are the ones that make the most difference in your everyday life, if so more than the president when it comes right down to it.” said Doug Smith, Erie County Clerk.

For those voting by absentee ballot, you now have less than one week to turn it in. Applications must be received by your county election office by 5:00pm on Tuesday, October 29th.