Local union members are voting on a Wabtec contract Thursday. If they reject Wabtec’s offer, more than 1,000 employees could go on strike.

Voting is taking place all day Thursday at Iroquois High School (IHS).

This could result in a strike.

After weeks of negotiations, UE Local 506 and 618 members are voting to either accept or request Wabtec’s best and final offer.

If they reject the contract, more than 1,400 employees could go on strike starting Friday.

In the last hour, dozens of Wabtec employees were seen heading into Iroquois High School to vote.

The president of UE Local 506 says this has been an ongoing battle.

“We’ve attempted to negotiate on behalf of our members and their needs and asks. Again, it was wholesale rejection at the bargaining table; that doesn’t sit well with the membership. Like I said, you can’t negotiate with a gun to your head and that was the position they put us in. So for the first time in our history that we know of we’ll be putting a last, best and final offer in front of our members, and they will make the decision as to whether we strike or we continue working,” said Scott Slawson, president, UE Local 506.

