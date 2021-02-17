W. 8th Street streetscape project to be discussed at Wednesday’s Erie City Council meeting

Redesigning West 8th Street is coming soon. The streetscape project is set to be discussed on Wednesday night’s Erie City Council agenda.

The project will include streetscape improvements as well as the installation of ADA curb ramps, new traffic signal, pedestrian lighting and tree planting.

With an estimated cost of $3.3 million, the project will take place between Pittsburgh Avenue and Greengarden Road.

Construction is expected to begin sometime this year, which will take six months to complete.