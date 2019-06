There’s still no agreement this hour between Wabtec and UE Local 506 and 618.

Wabtec and union workers have been working under a 90-day interim agreement.

Both sides released a joint statement Tuesday morning that read:

“While negotiations between Wabtec and UE Local 506 and 618 ran late into the morning and failed to produce a settlement, we will return to the negotiating table on Wednesday, June 5th, and remain optimistic that we will find a fair and equitable outcome for all parties.”