Wabtec and union leaders at deadlock with contract deadline looming

It’s down to the wire for Wabtec negotiators and union workers trying to find a contract before a Monday deadline. That’s when a 90 day negotiating period is set to end.

Over the weekend, the company took out an ad in the paper calling for union leaders to bring the latest proposal to the rank and file workers. The two sides remain deadlocked over the issue of a proposed two-tier wage system that would start new employees at a reduced wage.

The company says that is essential if the Erie plant is going to be competitive in the future.