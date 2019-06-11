Wabtec and union workers reach tentative agreement

After months of tireless negotiations, Wabtec and union workers finally reached a tentative agreement on a four year contract.

Union workers are holding an informational session about that tentative agreement at the Bayfront Convention Center.

UE Local 506 and 618 members are scheduled to vote on this tentative agreement Wednesday.

One union worker stated that he hopes this vote turns out well and he doesn’t want to be back out on the picket line. If union members vote no on this tentative agreement, then that could result in a strike.