1  of  3
Breaking News
Wabtec announces layoffs of nearly 300 employees Three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 87 total cases Department of Health: 44,366 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 2,195 deaths
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: Erie County COVID-19 update Virus sends economies plunging; glimmer of hope on treatment

Wabtec announces layoffs of nearly 300 employees

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

According to a news release sent Wednesday, UE Local 506 was provided notice of a permanent reduction in force by the Wabtec Union Relations.

The company stated that as the freight industry continues to experience a decline coupled with the added strain on the COVID-19 pandemic, Wabtec will need to layoff approximately 300 hourly workers.

The layoff is set to begin during the fourth full week in May and they expect that it will continue into September.

This is a developing story. You can find out all the latest on JET 24 Action News and on YourErie.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar