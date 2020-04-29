Wabtec announces layoffs of nearly 300 employees

According to a news release sent Wednesday, UE Local 506 was provided notice of a permanent reduction in force by the Wabtec Union Relations.

The company stated that as the freight industry continues to experience a decline coupled with the added strain on the COVID-19 pandemic, Wabtec will need to layoff approximately 300 hourly workers.

The layoff is set to begin during the fourth full week in May and they expect that it will continue into September.

