Wabtec announces plans to layoff 40 Erie workers

Erie’s Wabtec plant has announced plans to layoff 40 more Erie workers, according to UE Local 506.

The union reports that it was notified that not only would 40 workers be losing their jobs, but that the company asserted it would be cutting the workers without the required 30 days notice. That’s according to the UE’s Facebook page.

Leadership calls the callousness of the company unacceptable when announcing these life-altering events.

In the past year, Wabtec announced 300 layoffs last April, and an additional 150 last November.