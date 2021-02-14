Wabtec announces plans to layoff 40 more Erie workers

Erie’s Wabtec plant has announced plans to layoff 40 more Erie workers. This is according to UE Local 506.

The union reports that it was notified that not only would 40 workers be losing their jobs, but the company has also asserted that it woulds be cutting the workers without the required 30 days notice.

This is according to the UE’s Facebook page.

Leadership is calling the callousness of the company unacceptable when announcing these life-altering events.

In the past year, Wabtec announced 300 lay-offs last April and an additional 150 in November.