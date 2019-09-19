Wabtec closing Idaho plant, moving work to Erie

According to Idahonews.com, MotivePower, a locomotive manufacturing company, will be closing its Boise office to consolidate its operations in Pennsylvania. Its Parent company Wabtec made the announcement today.

A spokesperson released a statement stating operations in Boise will be consolidated into the company’s site in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The full statement:

“Today, Wabtec announced the intent to consolidate manufacturing operations at the MotivePower plant in Boise into the company’s site in Erie, PA. Decisions like this are never easy but will help simplify and optimize the company’s manufacturing footprint in today’s cyclical environment, as well as better position Wabtec for success. The company remains fully committed to all customer commitments and providing impacted employees with resources and benefits to manage the transition.”

Idahonews.com reports the spokesperson did not have specifics on how many workers would be affected.

Action News is working to confirm more details on the story.