Wabtec Employees being called back to work

After dozens of layoffs in the last two years, Wabtec workers are being called back to work.

Wabtec Corporation’s Erie plant has been recalling workers in the last few months.

The president of U.E. Local 506 says about 200 employees were called back since November 2021.

About 100 more workers are expected to be called back over the next few months.

“Most of it is due to attrition, people retiring and leaving, some of it is just new products. It’s always nice to see new blood in the plant to get our workers back. But, it’s slow moving and the economy is slow moving,” said Scott Slawson, President of U.E. Local 506.

In 2023, Wabtec workers will be building new battery electric locomotives, according to Slawson.