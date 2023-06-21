Local union leaders will likely call for a strike at the Wabtec plant in Lawrence Park Township.

After weeks of negotiations, union members are voting Thursday. United Electric (UE) Local 506 will vote to either reject or accept Wabtec’s last offer.

If they reject the offer, employees will go on strike. Scott Slawson, the president of Local 506 said voting will take place at Iroquois High School and added that he’s not sure how union members will vote.

“We’ve attempted to negotiate on behalf of our members and their needs and asks. Again, it was wholesale rejection at the bargaining table and that doesn’t sit well with the membership,” said Slawson. “Like I said, you can’t negotiate with a gun to your head and that was the position they put us in, so for the first time in our history that we know of we’ll be putting a last best and final offer in front of our members, and they will make the decision as to whether we strike or we continue working.”

The vote will likely take all day, and if they reject Wabtec’s offer, they will start to strike on Friday.