A local company is looking to put a smile on the faces of families with children in the NICU at a local hospital.

The March For Babies team at Wabtec has partnered with UPMC Hamot to provide essential baby items for families going through a stressful time.

The items provided include diapers in various sizes, wipes, onesies, coloring books for siblings, and books for parents and siblings to read.

Wabtec employees wanted to go a step further from monetary donations and give parents donations that will be beneficial upon arrival.

“I know for a lot of families it’s supposed to be the most exciting time of their life and sometimes it ends up being very scary, and we’re just really grateful that we’re able to provide a little smile hopefully to a few of them,” said Christine Breski, Business Operations Specialist at Wabtec.

One local mother with a child in the NICU was appreciative as she arrived and saw the items being donated to families such as hers.