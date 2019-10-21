Wabtec has announced 100 layoffs coming to Erie

The Wabtec Corporation has announced 100 layoffs coming to the Erie market. The company is blaming a tight market.

The following a statement we just received from Tim Bader, a spokesperson for Wabtec:

“In the face of the extremely challenged North American freight locomotive market, Wabtec today announced a workforce reduction impacting approximately 100 hourly employees at its Erie, PA site. Decisions like this are never easy, but it comes as the result of an in-depth evaluation of the market and how to best position the company for success given today’s cyclical environment.

He continued, “The company remains fully committed to all customer commitments and providing impacted employees with resources and benefits. With this transition, Erie will continue to remain our largest single location with approximately 2,000 hourly and salaried employees.”