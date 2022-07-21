A local manufacturing company is hosting a program to introduce young girls to the engineering industry.

A former participant that is now a volunteer is weighing in and tells us how the program has impacted her career choices.

Wabtec is showing young girls that they can have a career in the engineering industry and the importance of getting them involved at an early age.

Wabtec is maximizing their efforts to introduce young girls to the engineering industry by holding a week long program.

The girls participating in the program will complete interactive projects like constructing a rollercoaster from pipe foam insulation and coding robots.

“The girls right now are doing Ozobots. They’re little robots that you can code, and it’s more of an intro to programming. They use lines on the paper and can color code them,” said Amanda Hinkson, software engineer at Wabtec.

“We are basically taping the tubes together and making loops and then we’re cutting pieces of plastic to attract friction,” said Ava Buchholz, participator.

Hinkson said it is important to introduce young girls to this industry at an early age before they leave middle school.

“If they don’t get that exposure in middle school, then they don’t necessarily try to do those things in high school and try to progress on that track of math and science,” said Hinkson.

A volunteer who went through the program tells us how the week of exploring engineering has played a role in her choice for a career.

“It’s just kind of cool to see where I am now. Coming to this camp, I had such a great time, and it did influence my career decision to look more into stem careers, especially engineering,” said Ellie Shade, volunteer and former participator.

A current participator tells us why she is considering this field as a career in the future.

“I might because I like designing things, and this is really something I like to do,” said Bella-Ann Hedderman, participator.

The former participator had advice for girls that might have an interest in stem careers.

“I would say definitely attend summer camps and attend any info sessions that you can just to get a glimpse into what it’s like,” Ellie Shade added.

Shade says she would promote the field of engineering to any woman.