WABTEC: Latest union proposal “regressive”

The Wabtec company is reporting “minor” progress on some language issues but says the two sides are still far apart on the issue of wages.

That comes as both sides approach a midnight Monday deadlline that will end a 90-day negotiating period agreed to that ended a 9-day work stoppage.

The key sticking point is a need from the company for a two-tier wage system that would start new employees in the 22 dollars an hour wage with established workers making 35 dollars an hour.

The company insists the plant can not remain competitive without that system.

Both sides say they don’t see an extension to the negotiating window making the next two days critical in Wabtec’s plans for Erie.

The union did counter with a proposal Friday afternoon but in a statement the company called the offer “regressive and counterproductive.”