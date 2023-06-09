The clock is ticking for Wabtec and 1,400 union employees as the current labor negotiation deal between the two sides reportedly expires at midnight.

The union and the company have been working with a federal mediator.

Wabtec released a statement to WJET that said in quote:

“The company provided a comprehensive proposal to the UE today. The parties began working with a federal mediator this morning and negotiations are continuing this evening.”

Members of UE Local 506 and 618 have authorized executive boards to “take whatever action is necessary, up to and including a strike, if no agreement is reached by midnight.”