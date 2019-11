It appears that the Iroquois School District is making good on its promise to take the re-assessed tax value of the Wabtec plant to court.

That possibility was discussed after the county re-assessment board changed the taxable value of the Wabtec plant from $24 million up to $41 million.

The company says the new value is too big of a jump and wants to see the new value reduced. That decision will soon be before a common please judge