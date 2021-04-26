Wabtec property assessed at $41 million

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Disputes between Wabtec Corporation and the Iroquois School District will come to a close.               

Two years after the merger of GE Transportation and Wabtec, a major legal agreement will finally be reached.

The assessed value of the 431-acre locomotive plant in Lawrence Township has been settled.

Staff from the Erie County Assessment Office say the assessed value of the Wabtec property is set at about $41 million.

The Erie County Board of Tax Assessment appeals established that same assessed value back in 2019 after the merge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar