Wabtec property assessed at $41 million

Disputes between Wabtec Corporation and the Iroquois School District will come to a close.

Two years after the merger of GE Transportation and Wabtec, a major legal agreement will finally be reached.

The assessed value of the 431-acre locomotive plant in Lawrence Township has been settled.

Staff from the Erie County Assessment Office say the assessed value of the Wabtec property is set at about $41 million.

The Erie County Board of Tax Assessment appeals established that same assessed value back in 2019 after the merge.