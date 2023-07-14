Wabtec has released a statement on the UE Local 506 and 618 members picketing outside the Avalon Hotel in downtown Erie.

A representative from the union claimed Wabtec is housing replacement workers in hotel while the workers continue to strike.

That statement reads:

“It is disappointing the UE is picketing a hard-working community business that is not involved in the contract negotiations. The Erie site is operational and Wabtec has an obligation to meet our customer commitments. Our Erie team of management and contract workers has been working 7-days a week to meet customer needs. Rather than interfering with local businesses, the union’s focus should be on working cooperatively with Wabtec to reach an agreement that positions the employees, the Erie site, and the community for long-term success.”