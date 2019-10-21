Wabtec responds to layoff announcement

It has been a rough day for many employees at Wabtec. The company that bought GE transportation announced 100 layoffs today.

The company saying the reason for this decision is due to the challenged North American freight locomotive market.

After hearing the news, the U.E. Local 506 President stated cuts like this don’t benefit anyone, including the company.

Wabtec purchased GE Transportation in February and now 100 hourly employees have found out they are losing their job.

Wabtec has released that following statement in regards to the job cut that reads:

“Decisions like this are never easy, but it comes as the result of an in-depth evaluation of the market and how to best position the company for success given today’s cyclical environment. The company remains fully committed to all customer commitments and providing impacted employees with resources and benefits.”

The Union President explained that work is expected to come in from Boise, Idaho, and that they are doing what they can to keep as many jobs as they can here.

“We’re not going to give up. This is not anything that’s going to happen overnight. This is a process that takes time to shake out. We’re going to continue to work with the company to see what we can do to mitigate any impact and, like I said, to potentially try to make it go away all together,” said Scott Slawson, President, UE Local 506.

Slawson further explained that there is not a specific department where these jobs are targeting.

Wabtec also stated that even through this cut, “Erie will continue to remain our largest single location with approximately 2,000 hourly employees and salaried employees.”