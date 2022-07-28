Some good economic news to report as Union Pacific signed a $1 billion agreement with Wabtec for 600 locomotive updates.

This is the largest investment in modernized locomotives in rail industry history. Local politicians and local union leaders say this is a win-win for everybody.

The news of Wabtec’s historic deal with Union Pacific is great news for the local union.

“We work for a company, it’s important that our company makes money, that’s what keeps us working. So it’s always a good news scenario when a company gets a decent size order like this. You only have so many locations where you can do this kind of work, so one way or the other it’s always beneficial to the Erie plant,” said Scott Slawson, President of UE Local 506.

As far as jobs go, he doesn’t know how many will be coming to the Erie plant.

“However, we are in the process. We have recalled a little over 300 employees, and we are in the process of hiring another 100 to 150 more so that is always good for the community,” Slawson added.

“That tells me that Wabtec knows that those jobs are coming, they are going to need the extra work. I think they are preparing for that,” said Brian Shank (R), Erie County Council Chairman.

Shank says the order is a win for Erie, Erie County, the United States and the people who work at Wabtec.

“We are going to put our working folks back to work again. Our blue collar is important and we have kind of refocused on that where the trades people are catching those nice jobs now and making good money,” Shank added.

Shank also said it’s great to see the new, clean and modern locomotives in our area.

Anybody interested in looking for a job with Wabtec can find that info online.