Wabtec signs deal to build 100 new locomotives for Egyptian National Railways

Wabtec signed a deal to build 100 new locomotives for Egyptian National Railways.

The agreement is part of an effort to modernize Egypt’s rail industry with the latest fuel-efficient locomotives.

According to the company, Wabtec has been doing business in Egypt for more than 40 years and will have more than 300 locomotives operating in that country.

The new order is scheduled to be delivered in 2023.

Attempts to reach Union leaders at Wabtec’s Lawrence Park plant have been unsuccessful.

