We have an update to the talks between Wabtec and UE Locals 506 & 618.

According to UE Local 506, they received the company’s last and final offer at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The executive board has voted to bring it to the membership for a vote on June 22, 2023.

The board will review the documents over the next several days before it’s brought to the membership.

UE 506 is also reporting that all members should report for work Monday.