As the battle continues between Wabtec and striking union workers, the company is now suing UE Local 506 and 618 in Erie County Court.

According to court paperwork, Wabtec claims they have made consistent efforts to address what they call the union’s unlawful and dangerous picket activity.

Wabtec said since the strike began on June 22, union members have blocked the entrance to the plant — allegedly using unrelenting threats, harassment and more.

Wabtec also said in court paperwork that police from Erie and Lawrence Park have been “burdened” responding to the picket line.

WJET reached out to the president of UE Local 506 Scott Slawson for comment, but he was unavailable.