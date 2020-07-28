Wabtec technology advances while surpassing a milestone

Technology created by Wabtec is surpassing a milestone.

Wabtec’s trip optimizer control system has passed more than 500 million miles.

The trip optimizer is a cruise control for trains. This system uses speed restrictions to calculate optimum speed.

The system has saved more than 400 million gallons of fuel and reduced CO2 emissions.

The system also significantly reduces railroad fuel by more than 700 million dollars per year.

“It’s a platform on which we continue to innovate and develop capabilities. We believe it will be a leading product both as us and for our customers as we go forward,” said Peter Thomas, Digital Electronics from Wabtec.

The company wants to continue exploring ways to enhance the benefits of the trip optimizer by providing advanced features.