Wabtec to hand out gifts to Edison Elementary students & families during holiday drive-thru event

In recent years, events involving “giving trees” have become more popular. Today, Wabtec Corporation will provide holiday gifts for Edison students and families.

Yoselin Person was live to tell us more about this heartfelt distribution.

This will be the sixth year of Edison Elementary students and family receiving holiday gifts.

The tradition will be pretty much the same… The only difference this year is that there won’t be any in-person activities because of COVID-19.

Edison Elementary students and families will be invited to a drive-thru holiday gift distribution that will be happening at East Middle School.

This will be a two-day event.

The gift packages will include 600 donated games, as well as, an Edison t-shirt and blanket for each family.

For those families who may not be able to attend the drive through event, the Edison staff and volunteers will make safe, socially distant home deliveries.

300 bags are expected to be distributed.

James Meyer of Wabtec says the Wabtec Corporation has served as Edison’s community school since 2017, and regardless of covid changing things they wanted to still comfort the students and families.

“We usually make a more of a celebration about it, there’s Christmas trees within the plant, we have a big wrapping party. All of that changed this year, so it didn’t have the same feel. But, we wanted to make sure that the recipients felt the love and the care,” said James Meyer, general manager, Wabtec Corporation.

The drive-thru event is happening from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 11 at East Middle School.