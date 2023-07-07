Wabtec and union leaders met Thursday to resume contract talks.

It was the first time the two sides met since union workers walked off the job two weeks ago.

Wabtec said in a statement on July 6 that the union verbally presented its first strike settlement proposal, however, the parties remain far apart on some key issues.

Now, Wabtec is considering the union’s proposals and preparing a written response.

Meanwhile, a union representative said its negotiating committee will be meeting with its executive board to review Thursday’s discussions.

Both parties are scheduled to meet again next Tuesday, July 11.