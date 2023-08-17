As the strike at Wabtec nears the two-month mark, both sides are apparently closer to a new contract.

That’s according to a new post on Wabtec’s website following Thursday’s round of contract negotiations.

The company reports that “the parties reached a tentative agreement on new language pertaining to vacation scheduling.”

The last time Wabtec and union members met was on August 8 when vacation scheduling was one of the top issues of discussion.

Other major issues that need to be resolved include wages, healthcare costs and grievance procedures.

UE Locals 506 and 618 have been on strike since June 22. Negotiations are scheduled to resume next Tuesday and Wednesday, August 22-23.