It’s a done deal — UE Local 506 and 618 have voted to ratify a labor contract with Wabtec, ending a 10-week-long strike.

And it didn’t take long after the announcement for union members to pack up the picket lines and get ready for work.

Entrances on both sides of Wabtac have been packed with spirited union members on strike for the past 10 weeks. On Thursday, that all changed as the entrance to Wabtec became the most quiet and empty since striking began back on June 22.

UE Local 506 and 618 voted to ratify a new contract, sending about 1400 employees back to work.

UE Local 506 president Scott Slawson released a statement on the agreement saying in part,

“This contract represents a substantial improvement over what Wabtec had on the table in June. We are proud of the resolve of the membership over 70 days on the picket line. As a result of the action taken by our members, we made both economic and non-economic gains. The membership has voted to ratify this agreement. It’s time to get back to work.”

“I think they were right to ask for a little bit more money and they did get more. I think they got a decent deal…I think they’re pretty well paid to start with and they’re getting decent increases going forward,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

Wabtec seemed to be pleased to have its employees back after managing without them for over two months.

Tim Bader, a director of external and engineering communications at Wabtec, explained in part saying:

“Wabtec is pleased the UE members ratified the collective bargaining agreement. We look forward to having our employees back, working on the innovative technologies that help drive our customers’ success, while also contributing to a cleaner planet.”

As soon as the new contract was agreed upon, Union members went right to work cleaning up their tents and other things outside the entrances of Wabtec.

The only things remaining — just a few smoking burn pits.

The agreed-upon contract will last for four years.

And if they must, the union will have the opportunity to negotiate with Wabtec once again. For now, the picket signs are headed for storage.

“Four years from now when this one comes due, I hope they can settle before they have to strike again,” said Mayor Schember.

Union representatives said workers will be heading back into the plant on Tuesday, Sept. 5, starting with those working the first shift.