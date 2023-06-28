Wabtec and its union workers have set a date for the next round of contract talks.

1,400 hundred members of UE Locals 506 and 618 have been on strike since last Thursday. That’s the same day workers rejected the company’s latest offer.

According to a notice posted Wednesday on the UE Local 506 website, the two sides will go back to the bargaining table next Thursday, July 6 at 10 a.m.

The vote to strike was described last week as ‘overwhelming.’

The issues reportedly include the right to strike over grievances.