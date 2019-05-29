Wabtec union workers hold two-hour informational picket

The union workers out on the line tell us they are fighting to protect their wages, benefits and more. They wanted to stress that this was not a strike.

This informational picket comes as ongoing negotiations are happening between UE Local 506 members and Wabtec regarding contracts. The bargaining deadline fo the two parties is on June 3rd. In February, Wabtec or Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. bought GE Transportation. Nine days later, the unionized workforce went on strike because they believed their contracts were unfair. “We’re just out here trying to protect everything we worked for, for 80 years. We don’t want to give it up, we want to maintain what we have,” said Craig Krol, UE Local 506 member.

Both sides eventually agreed to end the lock out and return to the bargaining table for a 90-day period. One thing that has been causing this rift with union workers is Wabtec’s proposal to pay new hire a lower rate then current employees.



Wabtec released a statement regarding the negotiations and it reads: