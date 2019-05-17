WABTEC union workers picket shareholder's meeting
Make point to company ownership
Pittsburgh PA - WABTEC stockholders attending the company's annual meeting were greeted by union picketers in Pittsburgh.
The workers were there to remind company ownership that Erie union workers still do not have a contract since WABTEC purchased General Electric Transportation.
We're told that about 30 workers greeted shareholders at the meeting, which was held at the Duquesne Club on Sixth Avenue in Pittsburgh.
The public protest comes one day after the company sent a letter to rank and file workers saying they should demand a vote from leadership on the company's latest proposal.
There is three weeks left in a 90-day agreement that ended a nine day lockout so that negotiations could continue.
The key stumbling block continues to be the company insisting that the Erie plant can only be competitive with a two-tier wage system.
More Stories
-
A youth summit at Penn State Behrend draws in more than 100…
-
A Chautauqua County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a Jamestown New…
-
Charges are dropped after the victim of a stabbing at the Bullfrog…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.