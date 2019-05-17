WABTEC union workers picket shareholder's meeting

Pittsburgh PA - WABTEC stockholders attending the company's annual meeting were greeted by union picketers in Pittsburgh.

The workers were there to remind company ownership that Erie union workers still do not have a contract since WABTEC purchased General Electric Transportation.

We're told that about 30 workers greeted shareholders at the meeting, which was held at the Duquesne Club on Sixth Avenue in Pittsburgh.

The public protest comes one day after the company sent a letter to rank and file workers saying they should demand a vote from leadership on the company's latest proposal.

There is three weeks left in a 90-day agreement that ended a nine day lockout so that negotiations could continue.

The key stumbling block continues to be the company insisting that the Erie plant can only be competitive with a two-tier wage system.