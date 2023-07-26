Wabtec and union workers resumed negotiations Wednesday morning and still have yet to come to an agreement.

According to Wabtec’s website, the corporation presented UE Local 506 and 618 with a letter from Joe Cavalier, who is the plant manager. The letter outlines its position on the remaining seven open economic and non-economic issues.

After meeting together, the company and union met with a federal mediator separately to resolve issues.

While waiting for a response from the union, Wabtec learned that representatives from the union had left for the day without responding to their letter or providing future dates for discussions.

A bulletin on the union website states that “rather than negotiate, Wabtec wants to dictate” and says they are “waiting for a legitimate counter proposal.”

The full statement reads:

“After waiting 12 days to meet, Wabtec told us that rather than negotiate, they’re maintaining their position from their July 11 proposal. They have offered no new proposals, just a letter stating they’re maintaining their position. There has been no meaningful change from the initial contract offer members rejected and went on strike for. The union came ready to bargain and expected an honest counter proposal. We stand ready to meet anytime to negotiate an end to the strike/lockout, however, we’re not going to bargain against ourselves as the company wants us to do. We have surveyed our members for the top issues they rejected the contract for and conveyed those issues to the company. In turn the company is refusing to acknowledge the members’ issues at this time. They hear but they don’t listen.”

About 1,400 UE members who work at Wabtec’s Lawrence Park facility have been on strike since June, 22.