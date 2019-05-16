Wabtec updates employees on talks

Wabtec leadership says time is running out and is telling rank-and-file workers that jobs and wages will be lost in Erie if the work has to go to more competitive plants either inside or outside of the company.

There are only three weeks left in a 90 day period where both sides agreed to end a lockout and return to the bargaining table.

In a letter to employees, company leader Rich Krolczyk says the company’s latest offer involves the elimination of scheduled overtime and other changes, 24 hours of paid personal illness time and enhanced eligibility, vacation pay and severance based on years of service.

The letter goes on to say a wage proposal offered by the union would not produce the savings the union claims.

We will add any union response we receive. So far our call has not been returned.