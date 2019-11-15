Wags for Warriors event takes over Bourbon Barrel in downtown Erie

A class project doubles up as a fundraiser for a local non-profit.

The Mercyhurst University social media marketing class held their Wags for Warriors event to help raise funds for the ANNA Shelter and the Pets for Vets.

Several hundred people were on hand for the party-style fundraiser, which was the culmination of work by Mercyhurst University students. One of the organizers spoke about how the event all came together.

“Well, Ruth Thompson, who runs the ANNA Shelter is a Mercyhurst alum, so that was a really great connection that we had and that was suggested to us. She was very enthusiastic and really worked to help us to get this to where it is today.” said Elizabeth Meade, social media marketing student at Mercyhurst University.

There were also shelter dogs up for adoption at tonight’s event