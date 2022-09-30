As the temperature begins to drop, folks had a fun, family-friendly activity to get in the Halloween spirit.

The Penn State Extension of the Erie County Master Gardeners hosted its Pumpkin Walk at Waldameer Park Friday night.

The event features hundreds of illuminated pumpkins, youth activities, and educational presentations.

The organization uses the money raised to fund their many community outreach projects throughout the year.

“We do a lot of community gardens, we do a lot of horticultural education events. We just like to be out in the community,” said Lisa Rand, coordinator, Erie County Master Gardeners.

The Pumpkin Walk continues on Saturday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.