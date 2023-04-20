It’s being described as the Ravine Flyer of the waterpark.

Waldameer and Water World will open next month, and the park is planning to unveil its newest addition.

Waldmeer and Water World has almost completed its largest project yet. This summer, they are adding “The Rocket Blast” — a brand new waterslide.

“It’s about $7 million and it’s the biggest cost that we’ve added to our waterpark in our history,” said Steve Gorman, president of Waldameer & Water World.

Park management has been planning for this addition since the beginning of 2020. Over the last couple of years, they have run into some challenges such as delays and getting access to build the ride where they chose to put it.

“We have to intertwine with other slides and then getting cranes and devices in to build it has been really difficult,” Gorman said.

“We have a few more parts to come in. It’s a Canadian company that we’ve used for years and years and they’ve never missed a date yet,” said Paul Nelson, owner of Waldameer & Water World.

Nelson is hoping the company will come through this time, like it has in the past.

The president of Waldameer said that although they are slightly behind schedule, the slide should be up and running by June. This is the start of the slide that will soon be installed.

“The waterpark opens Memorial Day weekend,” Gorman stated. “This new slide will prevent us from opening some of the older attractions, a few of them, but we are going to try to open as many things as we can until this new ride is ready.”

And the amusement park owner hinted at more big news on the horizon.

“Waldameer is going to have an announcement about something new in a couple of weeks. Something else we’re working on also,” Nelson said. “A couple weeks we’ll be able to release it.”