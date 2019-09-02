Breaking News
Erie Seawolves catcher dies from skateboard injuries

Waldameer closes after Labor Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
YourErie.com_-2806135855279222954

The unofficial end of Summer means the official end of the season for Waldameer Park and Water World.

New improvements will include a six lane mat-race water slide.

The new waterslide will include multiple twists and turns while sliding through two tunnels.

In addition to the new water slides, the park will also debut a new rollercoaster called the “Whirl Wind.”

Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park and Water World says, “It’s a small spinning coaster for families and young children. We have yet to locate where we are going to put it. It’s going to be a really fun attraction for young kids.”

The park will open for the 2020 season in early May.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar