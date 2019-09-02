Waldameer closes after Labor Day

The unofficial end of Summer means the official end of the season for Waldameer Park and Water World.

New improvements will include a six lane mat-race water slide.

The new waterslide will include multiple twists and turns while sliding through two tunnels.

In addition to the new water slides, the park will also debut a new rollercoaster called the “Whirl Wind.”

Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park and Water World says, “It’s a small spinning coaster for families and young children. We have yet to locate where we are going to put it. It’s going to be a really fun attraction for young kids.”

The park will open for the 2020 season in early May.