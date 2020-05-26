Waldameer continues construction while the park waits to reopen under the Green Phase

Waldamer Park will continue to be closed until Erie County enters the Green Phase.

Though the park is closed, construction continues on the new set of water slides being added to Water World.

Owner Paul Nelson says there are a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to reopening the park.

Also, the application process for new employees has been called off for this summer since the park can’t conduct lifeguard certification tests.

“It’s hard to find out what were doing, when were doing, and how, when we’re going to open. We have no idea,” said Paul Nelson, owner, Waldameer Park & Water World.

Nelson added that normally the park hires 600 employees including lifeguards each summer.