Waldameer gearing up for next season with a new water slide, “The Rally Racer”

Waldameer Park and Water World is currently working on preparing for the 2020 season. The newest addition, however, is the parks largest water slide ever.

The new six-line slide will tower at 48 feet each. Hershey Park is the only park to have a similar slide. It took 11 trucks to deliver the fiber glass slides. The ride will consist of multiple twists and turns and straight shots.

Park owner Paul Nelson saying this is something that water park goers are going to enjoy. He adds that you can stand up for the ride and then jump into it.

“I think they’ll be very excited,” Nelson said. “This will be the best slide that we have. But, we’ll have other, bigger ones coming soon.”

The water slide will be called “The Rally Racer” and Nelson says he expects wait times to be about 15 miutes