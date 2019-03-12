Waldameer gears up to install new additions in time for opening day Video

Memorial Day Weekend is still months away, but crews at Waldameer Park are preparing for opening day.

Owner Paul Nelson says, "I started managing it when I was 23, I'm now 85... I've seen it grow every year."

This year, a new ride called 'Chaos' will hit the park. The ride swings like a pendulum with 16 riders aboard. Once it begins to swing, it also spins.

President of Waldameer Park, Steve Gorman, says, "It's made in Italy and it's the first ride at Waldameer that will go upside down. So, it's really exciting for us to install this and see how people will react this summer."

For several years, Waldameer Park and Water World have been steadily growing with at least one new, big attraction every year.

Paul Nelson started working at Waldameer when he was just 11-years-old, which means this park has been a part of his life for just about 74 years.

Nelson says 'Chaos' is just one step in the plan to double the size of the park in the next 10 years.

A brand new heated pool that fits 125 people will be ready to enjoy this year as well.

Nelson also shared some other big plans for the park's future that will be made public later.

"We have three generations of our family working here. It's not something that's going to go away. Erie's going to have Waldameer for years and years."

Chaos will be ready in time for opening day.

Gorman says, "It's only about five days to install the ride. We did a lot of work before for the cement foundation, but five days to erect it."