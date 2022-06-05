This weekend was the first weekend that Waldameer had the normal extended hours for the summer.

The Water Park opened on Memorial Day Weekend and will be open this summer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The theme park will run from noon until 9 p.m.

Starting on Friday, June 10, the full summer schedule will begin for Waldameer, but with one day closed which will be Wednesdays.

“We’re looking for a really good summer. We have almost all of the staff that we need. So we’re in much better shape than we have been in the last two years as far as staffing goes. So I look forward to having all the attractions open and all of the food stands open,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer & Water World.

Once again Waldameer will be operating under their full summer schedule beginning on Friday.